Bride asks fiance to remove trans BFF from wedding party, 'my family is traditional.'

Getting married means finding compromises with your partner on how you want to organize your wedding, and who you want to be there.
The only problem is, some things can't be compromised, and asking a partner to exclude a good friend because of drama with your family or friends can create an endless loop of fighting.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my fiance that he needs to pick a new best man?
My fiance, Kevin (M28) and I( F30) had initially planned to get married a few years ago but due to the fact that the world was falling apart, we postponed it until things calmed down and our family felt safer at a big event.
We've now set a date for this coming August and as we get closer more and more thoughts keep coming to me about how it should go. My biggest issue is that Kevin's best man is no longer his best man and is now his best woman.