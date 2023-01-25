Someecards Logo
Bride asks fiance to remove trans BFF from wedding party, 'my family is traditional.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 25, 2023 | 7:00 AM
Getting married means finding compromises with your partner on how you want to organize your wedding, and who you want to be there.

The only problem is, some things can't be compromised, and asking a partner to exclude a good friend because of drama with your family or friends can create an endless loop of fighting.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her husband he needs a new "best man" since his best friend has come out as a trans woman.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my fiance that he needs to pick a new best man?

My fiance, Kevin (M28) and I( F30) had initially planned to get married a few years ago but due to the fact that the world was falling apart, we postponed it until things calmed down and our family felt safer at a big event.

We've now set a date for this coming August and as we get closer more and more thoughts keep coming to me about how it should go. My biggest issue is that Kevin's best man is no longer his best man and is now his best woman.

