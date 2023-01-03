Bride furious at maid-of-honor's husband for making birthday plan day before wedding.

The question of what responsibilities a maid-of-honor should take on is widely contested.

For some weddings, the maid-of-honor's primary task is to dress up nice, support the bride as she gets ready, and plan a fun bachelorette party.

In others, however, the maid-of-honor doubles as a wedding planner of sorts, providing logistical support months before the wedding day.

As long as the maid-of-honor feels okay with her responsibilities, there's no right or wrong way to divvy up tasks. But that's the key: making sure the maid-of-honor doesn't feel taken advantage of.

Because of the wide variety of perspectives, lots of these wedding situations are brought to the internet for discussion on the AITA subreddit.

In one popular post, a bride asked if she was wrong for wanting her MOH to spend her birthday with OP, instead of her husband.

She wrote: