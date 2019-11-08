☰
Articles
Home
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Memes / Lists / Comics
Ecards
Newest & Popular
Veterans Day
Nov 11
Thanksgiving
Nov 28
More...
Brand Partners
Store
SomeWine
Someecards Products
Company
About
Contact
Press
Advertise
Newsletter
Jobs
Legal
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
DMCA
©Someecards
Groom asks if he was wrong to spend $5k on dog surgery instead of wedding after bride gets mad.
Bronwyn Isaac
Nov 08, 2019
@
4:09 PM
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc