Bride asks if she's wrong for including her cat in wedding over niece.

Even family drama can be adorable. This Reddit user wants to know how putting her kitty in a dress could ever be wrong.

My husband 35M and I 29F are getting married in May, it’s important to note that him and my in-laws are incredibly wealthy and practically throw money around like it’s nothing, they paid for our wedding in full.

My sister 34F and I were always clsoe but once my started dating my fiancé, she started distancing herself from me and when I confronted her about it, she claimed that she felt like I was becoming snobby and rude with my new lifestyle and that it would be best for her mental health if we went low contact. We haven’t talked that much for the past 3 years because of this, and I respect her choice.