Bride asks if she's a jerk for not letting groom lie about being the breadwinner.

When a future bride and groom were discussing their wedding speeches, she noticed a major fact-checking issue regarding finances. After she refused to go along with it, a fight ensued, and she was left with no other choice than to come to the addictive Reddit forum Am I The As*hole for answers and advice. Here is what she had to say:
My fiancè (37M) and I (33F) got engaged few months ago. We're getting married soon and invitations were already sent out. right now we're focusing on much smaller details. We've also been busy moving into our new home that we purchased together (30% of his savings + 70% of mine). I have to say that saving up for this house took most of my savings and prevented me from enjoying the things I love spending money on.
My fiancè sat me down yesterday to talk about his 'groom speech'. He talked about few points but what made me upset was when he asked if I would be okay if he mentions the house we bought and say that HE was the one who bought it. I was a bit taken aback. I asked why and he said it's "just a confidence boost" during the speech and that's it.