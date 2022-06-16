Bride asks if she's a jerk for not letting groom lie about being the breadwinner.

Ah, marriage! Speaking as a recent bride and spanking-new wife, I can confidently say that I am an *expert* on marital relations. Unless, of course, there's any kind of money involved...

When a future bride and groom were discussing their wedding speeches, she noticed a major fact-checking issue regarding finances. After she refused to go along with it, a fight ensued, and she was left with no other choice than to come to the addictive Reddit forum Am I The As*hole for answers and advice. Here is what she had to say:

"AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to let my future husband lie about the house he and I purchased during his 'groom speech'?"

My fiancè (37M) and I (33F) got engaged few months ago. We're getting married soon and invitations were already sent out. right now we're focusing on much smaller details. We've also been busy moving into our new home that we purchased together (30% of his savings + 70% of mine). I have to say that saving up for this house took most of my savings and prevented me from enjoying the things I love spending money on.

Dang, but good for you!