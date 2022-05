The only thing more stressful than planning a wedding? Planning two weddings. Or having a lifelong rivalry with your sister.

A bride found her moment overshadowed by her 'prettier' sister, so she decided to take action to give herself the wedding of her dreams...but did she go too far? She took to the high courts of Reddit, where she asked:

AITA (am I the as*hole) purposefully booking the same wedding venue as my sister (but earlier) so I could get married there first?