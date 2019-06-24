Bride shares full story behind mother-in-law who attended her wedding in a wedding dress.

I'm ready to throw hands 😭😭 What was she thinking?! Her hair is even in an updo! I-🤮 I need the FULL story 😭

Hi Amy, hope you’re having a great day. We’re all interested in hearing the story on how to this came to be, if you and your husband are still married and if not, how long was the marriage and did you cuss her ass out. We’re patiently waiting, thanks. pic.twitter.com/DbHgSsBaR4

In case you missed it, last week romance author Amy Pennza went viral after she posted a #weddingfail tweet that showed her mother-in-law wearing a wedding dress to Pennza's nuptials.

As with most people who find themselves at the center of a viral tweet, Pennza didn't expect her tweet to take off in such a huge way.

Since the viral explosion of her #weddingfail, Pennza debriefed The Huffington Post about how the bridal gown debacle happened in the first place.

According to Pennza, it was a miraculous level of absent mindedness on the part of her mother-in-law, and there is no beef or malice there.