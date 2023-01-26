Bride gets told off after asking friend to follow religious dress code for wedding.

Different religious practices have different wedding rituals that affect everything from the food served to the dress code.

In general, most guests understand if there's a faith-based rule they need to follow for that one day out of respect. But some people feel uncomfortable following a rule connected to a faith they don't practice, even if its for one ceremony.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a bride asked if she's wrong for telling a friend she can't attend the wedding if she refuses to dress modestly.

She wrote:

AITA for telling a friend if she doesn’t dress modestly she’s not coming to my wedding?

I am 23F and I’m getting married to my fiancé 25M in March. I sent out the invitations for the wedding before the Christmas holidays but now one friend (Ellie) has taken issue with the dress code.