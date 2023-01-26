Someecards Logo
Bride gets told off after asking friend to follow religious dress code for wedding.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 26, 2023 | 11:50 AM


Different religious practices have different wedding rituals that affect everything from the food served to the dress code.

In general, most guests understand if there's a faith-based rule they need to follow for that one day out of respect. But some people feel uncomfortable following a rule connected to a faith they don't practice, even if its for one ceremony.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a bride asked if she's wrong for telling a friend she can't attend the wedding if she refuses to dress modestly.

She wrote:

AITA for telling a friend if she doesn’t dress modestly she’s not coming to my wedding?

I am 23F and I’m getting married to my fiancé 25M in March. I sent out the invitations for the wedding before the Christmas holidays but now one friend (Ellie) has taken issue with the dress code.

Fiancé and I are both practicing Muslims who both have several close non-Muslim friends. We have managed to find a masjid that is able to perform our nikah (religious marriage) as well as being registered to perform the civil marriage!

