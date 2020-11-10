Brides these days can often get a bad reputation for being a "Bridezilla" if they take the vision of their wedding a little too seriously...At the end of the day, nobody is going to remember that one bridesmaid's dress was a slightly lighter shade of "April Lavender" than everyone else's. Not a single guest is going to pay attention to the fact that the center pieces are a little bit too high, the flower arch at the ceremony wasn't fully filled in, or that the cake was actually originally supposed to have raspberry planning. And, although it is nice for the couple to look back on their photos and remember their big day, asking a guest to dye their hair or change their appearance in any way so that the photos are "perfect" for the 2 times in a decade you look at them, is ridiculous. In the frenzied chaos of planning every delicate detail, many couples forget that the reason they're actually doing it all is to celebrate the commitment they're making to each other.Still, there's nothing wrong with attempting to plan the wedding you've always dreamed of, and it's nice when family and friends step up to help. Refusing to wear the bridesmaid dress a bride bought for you is rude and disrespectful, even if it is a floor length tulle tutu with puffy shoulders and a crushed velvet polka dot Mickey Mouse-themed bodice...So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet also known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a problem with her Maid of Honor's dress, people were quick to deem a "Bridezilla" verdict.AITA (Am I the As*hole) for uninviting my (27 F) Maid of Honor (27 F) to my wedding over a dress? I’m getting married to my fiancé (26 M) come January. It’s not ideal with the current global situation, since I’m very high risk, but as we’ve already postponed once and there’s no end to COVID in sight, we decided we’re gonna take the risk and tie the knot in a smaller ceremony with all possible precautions. Now, ever since I got sick (the reason why I’m high risk) I’ve always wanted a picturesque wedding. I’m stable, but only looking at another 20 or so years (if COVID doesn’t get me first!). The pictures of this wedding are very important to me, since they’ll last far longer than I will. They’ll be a lovely thing for my husband and potential children to look at once I’m gone. It’s nothing insane, just people dressed nice, and a color scheme. The ceremony isn’t lavish, but I do want it to be cohesive. Since I was enforcing a color scheme, I saw it as only fair to pay for my bridesmaid’s dresses. Due to COVID restrictions it was very difficult to find the right dresses since I didn’t want to risk going to a boutique together. But we made it work. Through lots and lots of back and forth, the bridesmaids and I all picked out matching dresses that fit everyone’s tastes. I made extra sure everyone was happy and then ordered the maroon dresses. Everyone got fitted separately and got alterations put down on my tab. Not a word of complaint, just excitement. Today my MOH (27 F) messaged me saying that she’s got the perfect dress for the wedding. Cue confusion. I asked for elaboration and she said that she didn’t like the bridesmaid dress so she went ahead and bought her own. She sent me a picture and it was a tiny WHITE dress that did not fit her well at all. When I brought up the faux pas she dyed it flesh colored with coffee. I told her that she cannot wear that to my wedding since a) already bought the actual dress at considerable expense b) I’m not exaggerating when I say it doesn’t fit. It’s a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, c) it looks terrible, she looks naked wearing it and I do not want that in my wedding photos. I was very frustrated since she had not once told me she didn’t like the dress and I’d already spent the non refundable money. I tried to compromise with her, seeing if she’d wear something else at LEAST in the same color as the other bridesmaids but she brushed it off. I then told her that she can wear the agreed upon dress or pay me back for it. She blew up at me, calling me a bridezilla, for being controlling and unsympathetic to a college student. She said that if I’m going to be this obsessive then I’m better off not getting married at all since I’ll drive my fiancé away. I got so angry I just coldly told her not to come to the wedding at all, and then hung up. AITA? It IS just a dress. Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: NTA (Not the As*hole) considering you worked with everyone on the dresses and paid out of your pocket as well as offered her a different solution that works - AdaDrayke NTA - At first glance I thought, oh god here we go, a silly issue being blown out of proportion, but she seriously thought it okay to go for white at someone else's wedding, THEN DYE IT WITH COFFEE!? And it doesn't even fit? Whoa there... she sounds a few sandwiches short of a picnic.. ideally, hopefully she realizes she was being an asshole and you can be civil with one another. - IamSplam NTA. Wearing the dress the bride picks out is the basic requirement of being in the bridal party. It's not even like you refused to give anyone a say or went over anyone's budget. In fact, I'm rather curious why you might think you were the as*hole here. That said...don't get too hung up on the pictures. I guarantee that when your future kids are flipping through the album, they'll barely notice the bridesmaids or the color scheme. They'll just want to see Mommy and Daddy. - mm172 NTA. She agreed to wear the dress you bought. The fact that she tried to wear white to your wedding tells a lot about her. Good riddance. - judgementalwitch NTA. This is your day. Also, who wants a coffee stained dress in their wedding photos? Congrats to you and your fiancé - stay safe and have a great wedding! - UnownPanda NTA, you have every right to want your bridesmaids to match and have worked with them to do it. It's your special day and deserve it to be as you desire within reason and I think you're not only within reason but went above and beyond when you paid for the dresses. - nightdragon772 Losing a bridesmaid’s dress is a cheap price to pay to get rid of a bad friend. NTA - s1a1ky So, there you have it!Everyone agreed that this bride was not even approaching "Bridezilla" territory for uninviting her Maid of Honor and if her MOH is really a true friend, she'll say bye to her coffee-stained imposter replacement gown and wear the original dress. Good luck, everyone!