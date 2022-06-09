Bridesmaid asks if she was wrong to refuse to help clean venue resulting in $500 fee.

Anyone who has been in a wedding party is familiar with the unpaid intern-level tasks associated with the planning process, the day-of meltdowns, and overall flower-fueled frenzy...

So, when a conflicted bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to bail on her assumed post-event cleaning duties, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for leaving a wedding early as a bridesmaid and causing the wedding to get charged a $500 cleanup fee?

I Jane, (21/F), was one of Vanessa's (21/F) three bridesmaids, and her wedding was held at a remote lodge venue up a mountain. When everyone got to the lodge, we did a dry run of the ceremony and surveyed the place.