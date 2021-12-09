Bridesmaid asks if she’s wrong to back out of BFF’s wedding over ridiculous costs.

While weddings are supposed to celebrate love and commitment, they can sometimes turn into exorbitantly priced beauty pageants complete with multiple luxury vacations, a registry that could wrap around the globe twice, and "bride squad" bathing suit photoshoots...

Getting married can be a fun party with family and friends, but it also can be a drama-filled war in passive aggression across group chats. Talking about money with friends can be uncomfortable, but forcing your loved ones to spend more than they have just because you want to enter your reception on a sparkling pink pony surrounded by doves and spend a week at a resort in Cabo for your bachelorette might not earn you the best reputation. Good friends are happy to celebrate with you, but it's crucial to remember that your wedding day isn't the most important day of their lives.

When planning a wedding, it's crucial to remind yourself that all of your guests are doing you a favor by giving up their vacation days to watch you exchange vows with the person you've probably been living with for three years already. We know you don't need any cookware, Alyssa!