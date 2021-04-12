Bridesmaid asks if she’s wrong to demand hair trial and private room at BFF’s wedding.

Being in a bridal party can be an incredibly stressful and expensive endeavor, but the bride's vision for the day usually always wins even if that means you'll be wearing an unflattering dress and a mountain of hairspray...

While the standard story is usually one of brides getting so lost in the flower-frenzied details of wedding planning that they forget the entire reason they're getting married in the first place, drama between the bridesmaids can also be just as rich. Friendships have been ruined over planning a destination bachelorette party or the prices of hair and makeup, nails, and dresses you wear for about four hours. Brides struggling to choose between two close friends for the prized title of maid-of-honor, sisters clashing with the college friends who clash with the high school friends who can't seem to get along with the co-workers--weddings can be a rollercoaster or middle school-style pettiness if you're not careful.

So, when an angry bridesmaid accused of being a "bridesmaidzilla" decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her hairstyle for her best friend's wedding, people were eager to deem a verdict.