Bridesmaid asks if she was wrong to ditch wedding after bride gossiped about her.

Weddings can unfortunately sometimes bring out reality-television worthy Myspace Top 8-level drama between family and friends.

From the bridal party planning group chats, the theme colors, centerpieces, floral designs, cake options, bachelor and bachelorette parties, registry, bridal shower, and overall chaos of coordinating multiple busy schedules--weddings can escalate into glorified proms. While trying not to lose sight of the reason you're choosing to get married in the first place, wedding stress can turn otherwise chill people into detail-demons from the depths of the seven sequined seas.

Before you passionately vent about your best friend's salty attitude the night before your wedding in a green tea face mask after four floral margaritas, though, it's important to remember that your loved ones have sacrificed their time, energy and money to celebrate with you. So, when a frustrated ex-bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to bail on her friend's wedding after she overheard her gossiping, people were quick to help deem a verdict.