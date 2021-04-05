Bridesmaid asks if she's wrong to drop out of sister's bridal party over her hairstyle.

Newly-engaged women planning their weddings often get a bad reputation for turning into flower-frenzied, detail-obsessed monsters...

While not every woman with a specific vision for her wedding is a "bridezilla," people who think that everyone's entire lives must revolve around their wedding day for a year leading up to "the big day" can sometimes get out of hand. Demanding that bridesmaids cover their tattoos, wear unflattering dresses so everyone looks exactly the same in photos, change their hairstyle or spend an exorbitant amount of money on bachelorette parties or gifts is ridiculous. Weddings are about two people celebrating their love for one another with their family and friends, and sometimes the entire reason for getting married to begin with can get lost in the fanfare of handmade centerpieces and specialty cocktail menus.

So, when a frustrated bridesmaid decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her sister's questionable and rude "Bridezilla" behavior, people were eager to help.