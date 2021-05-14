Bridesmaid asks if she was wrong to refuse to buy a 2nd dress after bride vetoes color.

Weddings can unfortunately turn otherwise normal people in frazzled, green-juice soaked, detail-obsessed, flower-adorned demons...

While it's always an honor when a close friend or family member asks you to be in their wedding, sometimes being a bridesmaid is a lot more than just wearing a matching dress that doesn't quite fit right and standing in uncomfortable heels for the duration of the vows. Long email threads from the maid of honor, bachelorette party planning, wondering how you spend hundreds of dollars on "bride squad" decorations and swag bags--being in a bridal party is essentially a high stakes unpaid internship. Still, part of being a good bridesmaid is making the bride happy even if her requests seem a bit extreme. Everyone has their financial and emotional limits though, and deciding when to say "hard pass" to the week-long getaway before the destination wedding is critical.

So, when a frustrated bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a bride's unwillingless to compromise over shades of green, people were there to help deem a verdict.