Bridesmaid asks if she was wrong to ‘upstage’ bride by losing weight as revenge.

"Bridezillas" and brides demanding that their bridal parties dramatically change their appearances for the precious wedding photos is shockingly more common than you'd think...

Covering up tattoos, not allowing bridesmaids to color their hair, insisting that people wear dresses that aren't at all flattering on their body types--getting married can turn a perfectly kind, reasonable person into a demon from the depths of flower-adorned diamond-encrusted wedding hell.

While weddings are of course meant to be celebrations of love between two people, modern weddings have beautifully gone off the rails as the focus on Instagram-worthy photos eclipses the committment ceremony. If there aren't multiple photos documenting the destination bachelorette party, the bridal shower, getting ready with champagne, and every moment of the wedding after that...did you even get married?

So, when a conflicted bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to lose weight before a wedding after the bride made a snide remark about her body, people were quick to help deem a verdict.