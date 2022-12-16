Bridesmaid asks if it's wrong to want coat at 20 degree wedding. Internet roasts bride.

Weddings are a place to celebrate love.

But if you're a bridesmaid, they're also a place to wear very uncomfortable outfits for hours on end. While many brides take the comfort of their close friends into account when picking out bridesmaid dresses, others get wild with their choices.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a bridesmaid asked if she was wrong for asking to wear a coat at her friend's wedding.

She wrote:

AITA for asking to wear a coat in sub zero temperatures at a wedding.

I’m new to Reddit but was chatting with a friend and she said I had to write this. I’ve been asked by a close friend to be a bridesmaid for her wedding. We’ve been friends for years and she’s usually fairly calm. But the wedding is this weekend.