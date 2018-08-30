Bridezilla goes off in viral rant about how her maid of honor stole her thunder.

Hell hath no fury like a bride-to-be scorned by her maid of honor's happiness. If that last sentence gave you pause, allow me to detail the hell of which I speak.

A deeply stressed out bride-to-be unleashed a passionate rant on the online forum Mumsnet after she found out her maid of honor dared disrespect the Big Day by getting engaged herself.

In her post, the concerned bride-to-be claimed her maid of honor was stealing her thunder by getting engaged, and wished the MOH could have at least waited five months, until all of the wedding festivities had cleared.

The enraged bride-to-be claimed she couldn't even talk about her wedding without the engaged maid of honor chiming in about her own upcoming wedding. For the bride-to-be, this whole situation was just endemic of a larger dynamic of spotlight stealing between the two friends.