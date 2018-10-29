World’s worst bridezilla gets called out by her own sister for bonkers list of wedding demands.

Planning a wedding is like a choose your own adventure, in that it can be a beautiful time to share your love with friends and family, or an opportunity to manipulate people into sinking LOTS of money into your love. It's your choice! While lovely and life affirming wedding experiences are preferable, the nightmare bridezillas make for a far better story. So, when a frustrated Reddit user shared her sister's absolutely bonkers list of demands, the thread quickly blew. Rather than pick out her own wedding party like a normal grown woman, the bridezilla in this story decided to make 7 people "battle it out" for the remaining four spots in the wedding. Reddit To make matters worse, the Bridezilla isn't just treating her potential bridesmaids and groomsmen like contestants on a game show, but the demands would cost upwards of $1,000 total. Reddit

BUT WAIT, there is yet another layer to this hellspace! Per the bride's demand, those competing to be in the wedding must also sign a legally binding contract stating they will buy the gifts at the demanded price points (and host a party outside a home which is another high cost venture). If "contestants" break the contract they are legally bound to pay the full reimbursement price for the demanded costs. So, basically, the bride will legally FORCE money out of people if they bail. Absolutely bonkers. Reddit

Needless to say, people on Reddit were as shocked and annoyed at the demands as the bridezilla's sister. Many of them had suggestions for creative ways to tell the bride-to-be to fuck off into the sea. Reddit To make matters even more ridiculous, apparently the bride-to-be isn't even officially engaged, which brings up A LOT of questions. Reddit

People also noted that the ring bearer and flower girl were included on the brawl list, which begs the question: what 7-year-old has $500 for a gift?! Reddit One person did the math and estimated that total demanded costs would be a minimum of $1150 PER PERSON. Reddit A lot of people were understandably miffed as to who would be friends with the bridezilla in the first place. The sister shared that unfortunately, many of the people in bridezilla's circle are equally moneyed and entitled.

Reddit Apparently all of the bridal party money is going towards the honeymoon, which again, is completely bonkers. Reddit Needless to say, the internet (myself included) is morbidly curious how this will all play out. Hopefully, we get some juicy updates about the wedding party from hell.