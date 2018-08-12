14 brilliant pregnancy hacks that will help you survive the next few months.

Pregnancy is truly a time of survival. The concept of growing a baby in your stomach is poetic and miraculous, but oftentimes the reality feels more like a ballad from the seventh layer of hell.
Regardless of all the knowledge you may receive from doctors, friends with children, or perhaps even a prior pregnancy, nothing can truly prepare you for what your body may go through.
Even the breeziest of pregnancies will likely involve its share of cramping, bloating, nausea, inexplicable cravings and just plain wanting to get the child out. Luckily, for anyone currently going through it, there are scores of other women who've figured out clever hacks that will help you survive the storm.
In an attempt to lighten the baby load, I have gathered 14 brilliant pregnancy hacks to help you survive these months.
1. Freeze electrolyte fluid to treat nausea.
2. Cut an old camisole to make your own belly band.
3. Create a make-shift elastic band out of a hair tie so you can wear your favorite jeans for longer.
4. Find yourself some comfortable maxi dresses and LIVE IN THEM.
5. Treat your heartburn with a splash of Apple Cider Vinegar.
6. Lay with your legs vertical against the wall to help your water retention go down.
7. Use an ice-pack strap to help support a painfully heavy baby bump.
8. Take advantage of your bump for ultimate snack storage.
9. Bust out the summer inner tube for sleeping on your belly.
10. Freeze your bra if you're suffering from hot flashes.
11. Take a warm epsom salt bath to cool yourself down and relax tense muscles.
12. Get yourself a pair of trusty flip-flops to help you survive swollen feet.
13. Create a handy "Infant First Aid Kit" BEFORE the baby leaves your body.
14. Whip out some kenesio tape to increase circulation and decrease pain.