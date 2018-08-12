14 brilliant pregnancy hacks that will help you survive the next few months.

Pregnancy is truly a time of survival. The concept of growing a baby in your stomach is poetic and miraculous, but oftentimes the reality feels more like a ballad from the seventh layer of hell.

Regardless of all the knowledge you may receive from doctors, friends with children, or perhaps even a prior pregnancy, nothing can truly prepare you for what your body may go through.

Even the breeziest of pregnancies will likely involve its share of cramping, bloating, nausea, inexplicable cravings and just plain wanting to get the child out. Luckily, for anyone currently going through it, there are scores of other women who've figured out clever hacks that will help you survive the storm.

In an attempt to lighten the baby load, I have gathered 14 brilliant pregnancy hacks to help you survive these months.

1. Freeze electrolyte fluid to treat nausea.