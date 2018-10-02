Woman brilliantly creates exit interviews for every man she dates, and the internet is howling.

Have you ever wished you could easily compile data from your exes to see what you consistently mess up in relationships?! Have you also wished you could do this in a concise and organized way (aka NOT over passionate post-breakup drinks)?! If so, you are certainly not alone.

Sometimes, it can feel impossible to get honest feedback on your behavioral patterns in a relationship. You're either getting slathered with love and affection, or critiqued in a passionate fight, what of actual sound feedback?!

Rather than waiting around for a new dating reality to emerge, there is a brilliant woman, Katie, who is out there doing the Lord's work for herself. Regardless of whether it's a fling or serious, Katie ends each relationship by sending her ex an exit interview where he can give constructive feedback on her dating abilities.

While the concept is obviously tongue-in-cheek, the actual follow-through is brilliant.

Inspired by the beautiful vision of data compilation, one of Katie's friends shared the exit interview on Twitter - where it quickly reached viral status.