British politician's racist girlfriend slams Meghan Markle: 'This is Britain, not Africa.'

The United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Henry Bolton is currently suspended due to a series of racist texts sent by his 25-year-old girlfriend Jo Marney.
The texts published by Daily Mail reveal Marney slamming actress and soon-to-be royalty Meghan Markle under claims that she will "taint" the royal family and pave the way for "a black king."
UKIP immediately suspended Marney from the party after the racist texts leaked.
According to BBC, some members of the party have called for her permanent removal.
Due to his girlfriend's behavior, Bolton is currently facing a big decision about his future.
In reference to the ultimatum between his girlfriend and political party, UKIP chairman Paul Oakden told BBC that Bolton has "some some difficult decisions to make."
He added, "He intends on making those decisions today, and I'm sure whatever he does will be in the best interests of the party."
In a statement to Daily Mail, Marney expressed regret for the language in her text messages and attempted to clarify her intentions.
"I apologise unreservedly for the shocking language I used. The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context. Yet I fully recognise the offence they have caused."
Understandably, people on Twitter are not too convinced by her apology.
It is speculated that Bolton's position in the party is dependent on whether he keeps ties with Marney, a decision that's expected to be made in coming days. He already received fire for leaving his 54-year-old wife for the 25-year-old model.
At the time of writing, neither Markle nor Prince Harry have responded to this mess.