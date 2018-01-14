British politician's racist girlfriend slams Meghan Markle: 'This is Britain, not Africa.'

The United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Henry Bolton is currently suspended due to a series of racist texts sent by his 25-year-old girlfriend Jo Marney.

The texts published by Daily Mail reveal Marney slamming actress and soon-to-be royalty Meghan Markle under claims that she will "taint" the royal family and pave the way for "a black king."

From Mail on Sunday. Some of the comments that UKIP leader's girlfriend is said to have made about Meghan Marklehttps://t.co/utdBqvXFcb pic.twitter.com/ASJiYGsoPX — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 13, 2018

UKIP immediately suspended Marney from the party after the racist texts leaked.

According to BBC, some members of the party have called for her permanent removal.

UKIP have suspended leader Henry Bolton's girlfriend after a series of texts were published in which she said Meghan Markle will taint The Royal Family with her seed & 'this is Britain not Africa' & 'what next a Muslim PM & then a black king?'



https://t.co/URmVVWv9MC?amp=1 — Media Diversified (@WritersofColour) January 14, 2018

These are disgraceful remarks.



This person should not just be suspended from @UKIP but expelled altogether. https://t.co/etrFqI04qN via @MailOnline — Peter Whittle AM (@prwhittle) January 13, 2018

Due to his girlfriend's behavior, Bolton is currently facing a big decision about his future.