This British woman’s letter to her husband’s mistress is extremely funny and British.

What do you do when you're a polite British woman who wants your neighbor to stop sleeping with your husband? You pen a well-mannered letter, of course.

People on Twitter have been cracking up at a photo taken of a letter in Walthamstow, London. The letter is short and sweet and surprisingly polite given the context. It's basically an all caps missive written to a neighbor woman requesting that she stop sleeping with the letter writer's husband. For all accounts, this request seems beyond reasonable.

Walthamstow is WILD pic.twitter.com/xl9kJ3vx5t — Eddy Frankel (@eddyfrankel) August 1, 2018

The fact that she used "please" and didn't threaten to rip the woman's hair out proves she's either better than the rest of us, or just incredibly British.

This is the most English thing I’ve ever seen. As an Italian, I would have already found her and shouted at her. — Blogger On Pole (@bloggeronpole) August 2, 2018