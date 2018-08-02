This British woman’s letter to her husband’s mistress is extremely funny and British.

What do you do when you're a polite British woman who wants your neighbor to stop sleeping with your husband? You pen a well-mannered letter, of course.
People on Twitter have been cracking up at a photo taken of a letter in Walthamstow, London. The letter is short and sweet and surprisingly polite given the context. It's basically an all caps missive written to a neighbor woman requesting that she stop sleeping with the letter writer's husband. For all accounts, this request seems beyond reasonable.
The fact that she used "please" and didn't threaten to rip the woman's hair out proves she's either better than the rest of us, or just incredibly British.
Naturally, this note brings up the REAL question at hand, which is: what manner of flowing, polite letter did she leave for her husband?
If all goes well, she'll receive a response from Emilia that says: "Thank you kindly for your letter, I'm incredibly sorry about the inconveniencing you by sleeping with your husband. I promise to stop immediately. Have a lovely night."