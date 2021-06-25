Britney Spears posts apology for ‘pretending’ but fans don’t think she wrote it.

A day after her heartbreaking courtroom testimony about her conservatorship, Britney Spears—or whoever writes her social media posts—apologized to her fans for not having been honest on Instagram about her suffering, The pop icon wrote that she pretended to be happy because she "was embarrassed to share what happened to me."

In her first statement since her 25-minute speech before a Los Angeles judge, Spears wrote, "I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years...but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light." While the abuse and exploitation she suffers under the conservatorship may not be a universal experience, presenting a rose-colored version of your life to Instagram certainly is, and it's sad that Spears is so used to living her life for other people that she felt the need to apologize.