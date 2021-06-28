Chris Crocker from the 'Leave Britney Alone' video responds to Britney Spears's testimony.

After decades in the public eye, Britney Spears's persona has been shaped and used by all sorts of people, from the media to her family to her management. When Britney spoke up in court about the abuse she suffers under her conservatorship, people heard her in her own voice, and many finally saw her as human.

Somebody who stood up for Britney's humanity over a decade ago was Chris Crocker, also known as "The 'Leave Britney Alone' Guy.'" After going viral for their impassioned plea asking the paparazzi to stop hounding her in the street, Crocker experienced a taste of the mockery that Britney experiences, and developed Complex PTSD themself.

What was a hot take in 2007 is now the general consensus, but it took 14 years for the public to catch up to Crocker. They spoke to NPR about what has changed, and what hasn't.