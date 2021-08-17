Britney Spears explained recent topless photos on her Instagram after fans were worried.

Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement have been fighting for her freedom from her conservatorship for years, which has granted her father, Jamie Spears, total control over her life and finances since 2008.

Considering the movement gained traction in part thanks to dedicated fans and loyal podcasters attempting to decode every caption on her social media profiles with an FBI-level analysis, recent topless Instagram posts from Spears posing with a rose sparked some concern.

Spears posted the first photo shortly after she assigned attorney Matthew Rosengart to oversee her conservatorship case, which is the first time in thirteen years she's been allowed to hire her own legal representation.

During her tragic testimony, Spears compared the 24-hour surveillance under her conservatorship to sex-trafficking, telling the court, "I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed.”