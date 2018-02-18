Britney Spears fangirled Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, proving there is beauty in this world.

There are few blessings that will take you further than those handed down by pop princess Britney Spears.

So when Spears took to Twitter to express her love for the U.S. Olympic skier (and all around cutie pie) Gus Kenworthy, the world trembled with delight.

"So proud of #TeamUSA!! Hey @guskenworthy, gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!! #ItsGusBitch," Spears wrote.

While most Olympic athletes would be overjoyed to get a shout-out from The Princess of Pop, the generous fangirl moment meant even more to Kenworthy, who regularly pumps himself up for competitions with the Spears song Gimme More.

When Kenworthy saw the shout-out, he was immediately overwhelmed with joy.