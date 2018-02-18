Britney Spears fangirled Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, proving there is beauty in this world.

There are few blessings that will take you further than those handed down by pop princess Britney Spears.
So when Spears took to Twitter to express her love for the U.S. Olympic skier (and all around cutie pie) Gus Kenworthy, the world trembled with delight.
"So proud of #TeamUSA!! Hey @guskenworthy, gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!! #ItsGusBitch," Spears wrote.
While most Olympic athletes would be overjoyed to get a shout-out from The Princess of Pop, the generous fangirl moment meant even more to Kenworthy, who regularly pumps himself up for competitions with the Spears song Gimme More.
When Kenworthy saw the shout-out, he was immediately overwhelmed with joy.
"Oh. My. God. Was really not prepared to wake up to this. Not sure how I'm gonna ski today because I'm LITERALLY dead now but I'm gonna go that extra mile for you, Britney! Ilysm!!! " Kenworthy wrote.
This interaction should be bottled up and prescribed to help treat feelings of sadness.
It's just so pure.
People on Twitter immediately fell in love with the concept of Spears and Kenworthy forming a friendship.
Some people want to see Spears joining in on the official commentary.
Can you imagine all the lyric-infused goodness that would come out of that?!
While others noted how much they love seeing Spears support gay athletes.
In case you missed it, she also tweeted at the beloved figure skater Adam Rippon.
Regardless of the standings in the end, a shout-out from Spears equals gold in our hearts.