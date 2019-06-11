Britney Spears made a video about 'conspiracy theories' that worried fans. We did a deep dive.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jun 11, 2019@7:58 PM
Britney, are you ok? As a hardcore Britney stan, I consider her wellbeing a public health concern. About a month ago, Spears reportedly was in a 30 day mental health facility which began the #FreeBritney movement. She addressed the rumors with this:

I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️

Britney has been in the public eye since she was a teen which must be rough. She even wrote a song about the constant critique of her body if you recall the lyric, "I'm Mrs. she's too big now she's too thin, do you want a piece of me?" Awhile back, rumors from Britney's manager were swirling that she might never perform again which would be an American tragedy. Her Las Vegas residency was canceled due to her father's illness, but apparently she's spending her time offstage indulging conspiracy theories...

In a very on brand but fully unhinged video, Britney discusses a conspiracy theory involving paparazzi photo-shopping celebrity photos. She starts off by saying, "please don't judge me, I look haggard." Britney, your looks aren't why we're judging you! She even explained it further in the Instagram story text by writing, "I just got off a jet ski." Now all I can imagine is her jet skiing through Miami and thinking, "What if...the news...isn't REAL?"

Britney Spears must have been living under a massive rock since 2016 because I'm pretty sure she thinks she invented the concept of "fake news." Also, who told her it was okay to use the expression, "skinny as a needle?" I don't want to think about needles and Britney Spears together. It's too traumatic!

Aside from the strange video, she seems to be enjoying her Miami getaway with her personal trainer boyfriend which would lead me to conclude that she is, indeed, ok.

Miami with mi amor @samasghari 🌸👙🛥

305 with my Lioness ♥️ @britneyspears

Keep going, Britney! We love you!

