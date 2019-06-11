Britney Spears made a video about 'conspiracy theories' that worried fans. We did a deep dive.

Britney, are you ok? As a hardcore Britney stan, I consider her wellbeing a public health concern. About a month ago, Spears reportedly was in a 30 day mental health facility which began the #FreeBritney movement. She addressed the rumors with this:

Britney has been in the public eye since she was a teen which must be rough. She even wrote a song about the constant critique of her body if you recall the lyric, "I'm Mrs. she's too big now she's too thin, do you want a piece of me?" Awhile back, rumors from Britney's manager were swirling that she might never perform again which would be an American tragedy. Her Las Vegas residency was canceled due to her father's illness, but apparently she's spending her time offstage indulging conspiracy theories...

In a very on brand but fully unhinged video, Britney discusses a conspiracy theory involving paparazzi photo-shopping celebrity photos. She starts off by saying, "please don't judge me, I look haggard." Britney, your looks aren't why we're judging you! She even explained it further in the Instagram story text by writing, "I just got off a jet ski." Now all I can imagine is her jet skiing through Miami and thinking, "What if...the news...isn't REAL?"