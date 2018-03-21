People noticed something 'off' about Britney Spears' new Kenzo campaign.

While there is much unrest in the world, her highness aka the pop princess Britney Spears has been still doing well for herself.

She's still out here making music and performing for throngs of fans, making weird holiday videos about her romantic relationships, and even branching out into painting.

To add to her long list of projects, Spears is the face of the new Kenzo campaign, or so we're told.

You see, both fans of Spears and the luxury fashion brand have their doubts about the whole ordeal.