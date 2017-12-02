Britney Spears made a weird holiday video about her relationship.

In the past couple years Britney Spears has fully bloomed into a renaissance woman. The pop star has broken out of the snake encircled box of singing and dancing and dipped her toes into the world of painting. She's also performed spoken-word covers of feminist anthems, showed off scores of aspirational gym selfies and now, she's even tried her hand at filmmaking. Or more accurately, vaguely artful Instagram videos (no shade, all love).

The latest Instagram post from the beloved Britney is basically a kitschy Stanley Brakhage dedication to love and Christmas.

In less pretentious terms, her camera work is kind of disorienting and we're not sure what that plot is beyond a vague feeling. But it's nice to look at and gives off a strong theme of love and Christmas lights.

🎄🎁👠🎄 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

This very well could be the first of a series of experimental holiday videos about Britney's relationship.

We'll have to wait and see if this new turn towards filmmaking sprouts wings and become Britney's ultimate calling.

If not, she can always keep riding the spotlight of pop stardom into the glitter filled sunset.