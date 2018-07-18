Guy goes WAY above and beyond to help his brother-in-law get over wedding day jitters.

While visually beautiful, weddings can be a downright terrifying experience! You're supposed to look all trim and fresh and happy in front of hundreds of people who've known you and your spouse for years?! Um, no thank you. That sounds like a nightmare.

Given all of the pressure to appear both erudite and natural, excited and contained, it makes complete sense that people get the jitters. So, when Heidi Zherelyev decided to renew her marriage vows to her husband Val, it gave way to a whole new wave of jitters.

In an effort to ease some of Val's pre-ceremony jitters, Heidi's brother Eric Dodds dressed up in her wedding gown for the first look photos as a special surprise.

From the Dreamy wedding I had a little while back. The groom was VERY nervous so the Bride dressed her brother up in a... Posted by KevinChole Photography on Saturday, July 14, 2018

The photos are truly adorable.

You can tell this antic helped soothe Val's nerves.