Man calls out his brother for wanting to control his future wife. The internet has his back.

So today my (20 m) brother (23 m) told me I should not be texting one of my friends since she recently got married. I told him that I wasn't going to cut ties with her just because she got married because that's unhealthy in my opinion (I am gay and have no interest in breaking up their marriage which is what he was implying). He then said that he was going to have strict rules with his wife where she can't text any "elligable" guys (even friends from before the wedding) and he won't text any girls. I said that he was being very controlling and that she needs to have a support system. We continued to fight about it until he told me that I could never understand because to him if she flirts with another guy then to him "that is the same as having an affair".

So in my opinion any future marriage of his is destined for divorce if he doesn't figure it out but our mom thinks I was in the wrong so I was just wondering AITA?

I think my brother is being to controlling by planning to not let his wife text her male friends and we argued about it.