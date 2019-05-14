Man calls out his brother for wanting to control his future wife. The internet has his back.

Jealousy is an emotion we all inevitably feel, and we can't blame ourselves for that. We can, however, take responsibility for how we deal with our feelings of jealousy. Openly expressing feelings of jealousy in order to have an open, non-hostile discussion about them is great, but using that jealousy as a reason to try to control people is not okay. This is important to remember when you are in a romantic partnership, as jealousy is likely to come up at some point, and how you deal with it can make or break your longevity. Wow, am I a love doctor?!
Anyway, now that I've enlightened you all with how to deal with jealousy in your own relationships, let's talk about possessiveness in other peoples' relationships. A man on Reddit (redditboisonly) ran into a moral dilemma when he got into an argument with his brother involving his brother's plan to control his future wife. His brother told him that once he is married, he will not allow his wife to text anyone of the opposite sex. Say what not?
Here is the full post:
So today my (20 m) brother (23 m) told me I should not be texting one of my friends since she recently got married. I told him that I wasn't going to cut ties with her just because she got married because that's unhealthy in my opinion (I am gay and have no interest in breaking up their marriage which is what he was implying). He then said that he was going to have strict rules with his wife where she can't text any "elligable" guys (even friends from before the wedding) and he won't text any girls. I said that he was being very controlling and that she needs to have a support system. We continued to fight about it until he told me that I could never understand because to him if she flirts with another guy then to him "that is the same as having an affair".
So in my opinion any future marriage of his is destined for divorce if he doesn't figure it out but our mom thinks I was in the wrong so I was just wondering AITA?
I think my brother is being to controlling by planning to not let his wife text her male friends and we argued about it.
*For reference: NTA means "Not The Asshole"
Others on Reddit joined the conversation to give their two cents, and pretty much everyone agreed that this guy's brother was in the wrong. Creating strict rules that your partner must oblige by is a red flag for a relationship, and people weren't shy about pointing that out.
SelfishThailand was blunt about the severity of this guy's brother's issues:
NTA. Your brother is straight up planning to be an abusive controlling husband. And my heart aches for anyone who may fall for the guy. You can of course still have friends of the opposite sex when you're married. It's insane to think otherwise.
Shockingfox told us how they really feel:
NTA. Hope his potential future wife tells him to get stuffed.
TouchMyAwesomeButt caught something especially creepy about this whole situation:
The worst part about this is that apparently he'll only let this side of him out once he's married and not before. Being controlling is an asshole thing to do, but hiding it until after you're married is even worse.
delboy6666 pointed to the root of the problem:
NTA - your brother’s plan is indeed very controlling and few women would put up with it. Of course it’s just a manifestation of his own insecurities though.
surprise-mailbox had some concerns:
NTA that’s craaaazy. He’s talking about his imaginary hypothetical future wife and he already assumes she’d cheat on him given the slightest freedom? Your bro might have some deeper issues going on here
unic0rnprincess95 was one of the few who had hope for the future:
NTA - but also, he’s 20. When I was 20 and in my first relationship, I also acted extremely insecurely when it came to my boyfriend. I didn’t like him going out without me and would start to feel horribly anxious about it - texting him constantly, calling, panicking when I didn’t hear from him. I outgrew it; I now know that it was just part of my immaturity as a 20 year old who had never been in a serious relationship before. Now as a 24 year old I’m able to feel perfectly calm about my boyfriend going out with his friends and doing things without me, because I know that part of a healthy relationship is leading independent lives and trusting one another. Hopefully your brother comes to the same conclusion, and, for lack of a better way to phrase it, grows the fuck up.
atrueamateur applauded the original poster:
NTA. You're giving him an opportunity to rethink his worldview and turn it into a healthier one. This is how you be a good bystander intervener: you stop the problem before it even starts.
As a wise prophet (Janis Ean of Mean Girls) once said, "There are two types of evil people in the world: people who do evil things, and people who see others doing evil things and don't try to stop them." Sometimes we must intervene when we see someone acting in a problematic fashion, and doing so doesn't make us the asshole.