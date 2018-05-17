30 brutally honest photos that show what postpartum bodies actually look like.

Having a baby is truly a feat of magic (and sperm and eggs, but you get me). As a childless woman who doesn't plan on birthing a human, I am in sheer awe of the grit of women who grow tiny humans in their stomachs for nine months.

Moms give all of this free housing to a fetus, and THEN they're forced to reenact that chestburster scene from Alien before living the rest of their lives as normal?!

Um, I'll pass, but MASSIVE respect for all the women who have rocked this terrifying reality.

Given how much hard work goes into giving birth (not to mention raising kids), you'd think our culture would chill the hell out and give moms a break. But alas, misogyny is still a virulent beast that prowls about surveying women's bodies.