30 brutally honest photos that show what postpartum bodies actually look like.
Bronwyn Isaac
May 17, 2018@10:25 PM
Having a baby is truly a feat of magic (and sperm and eggs, but you get me). As a childless woman who doesn't plan on birthing a human, I am in sheer awe of the grit of women who grow tiny humans in their stomachs for nine months.

https://giphy.com/gifs/reaction-impressive-bJwba7vDxsBws

Moms give all of this free housing to a fetus, and THEN they're forced to reenact that chestburster scene from Alien before living the rest of their lives as normal?!

https://giphy.com/gifs/tullymovie-tully-movie-ZvUkuCXUvOVqdK3GW4

Um, I'll pass, but MASSIVE respect for all the women who have rocked this terrifying reality.

https://giphy.com/gifs/little-jeter-yCAoGdVUCW5LW

Given how much hard work goes into giving birth (not to mention raising kids), you'd think our culture would chill the hell out and give moms a break. But alas, misogyny is still a virulent beast that prowls about surveying women's bodies.

There's a whole diet industry dedicated to pressuring new mothers to feel bad about their "post baby bodies" and it's truly disgusting.

https://giphy.com/gifs/someone-gifgun-gifsquid-dnkTPFmjAxyUg

Whether it's the subtle body shaming present in articles praising celebrities for how great they look after giving birth, or more directly manipulative media pressuring women to drink a laxative tea, the pressure is everywhere.

So, in order to fight back against this barrage of BS, the mother January Harsh decided to start the TakeBackPostPartum Instagram as a body positive forum for women to share their experiences after giving birth.

https://giphy.com/gifs/tullymovie-tully-movie-lz64ELtFKo5wh2bnqJ

Women across the world have shared photos of themselves and sometimes their children, along with candid stories about their honest feelings after giving birth. since the photos speak for themselves, let me stall no more.

Here are 30 photos that show what post partum is really like.

1.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgRReb-Fiz8/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum
2.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgGxlVcl3_y/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

3.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgby7iWFg4Z/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

4.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiqQPuEFt4G/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum
5.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BicjpQQFjj2/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

6.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiUZ-W5FELL/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

7.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiNJ8pFlWyw/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum
8.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh0RC9ZlxO6/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

9.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiGF-4zlcGR/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

10.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhw3lZMFdbI/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum
11.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bho_RrRlk1W/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

12.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhewY5uFuCS/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

13.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhdIpuxlVaV/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum
15.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhdIpuxlVaV/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

16.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgufP6Sl1bi/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

17.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bfb2wC8l89J/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum
18.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfRDFTZFL_V/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

19.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfJa9-6FIlS/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

20.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Be54icmlG3v/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum
21.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BevVyROF_Ia/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

22.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Be3MOYLF7lu/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

23.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeoHygWFnpk/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum
24.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BelKw-WlUYd/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

25.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeYj86bFl-M/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

26.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bd_jRn5Fd6C/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum
27.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdtKuyGFxZS/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

28.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeIx_pDlTnw/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum

29.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdjcRbgFiYq/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum
30.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bdkru8TFJlp/?taken-by=takebackpostpartum
