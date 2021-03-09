18 responses to the Queen's statement on Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview.

Alas, two days after the blitz that was Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview, "the institution" has issued a response. Buckingham Palace released a statement "on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen."

The statement reads:

The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.