All of your favorite celebrities are coming out in support of this bullied student.

Tennessee student Keaton Jones is touching hearts in all the right places.

After his mother Kimberly shared a video of Keaton discussing how he's been bullied at school, the footage went viral. “They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends,” he described to his mother. The bullying has even gotten physical, with bullies who "put milk on me and put ham down my clothes, throw bread on me."

Keaton tugged on heartstrings with his kindness, even in the midst of bullying. "Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it?" he asked. “Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not okay."

The sweet, sad video is resonating online — and celebrities are no exception. Celebs have reached out to offer their support and solace, and some have even offered Hollywood treats.

Celebs from Millie Bobby Brown to Kumail Nanjiani to Chris Evans are reaching out to Keaton.

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

I was bullied. To everyone who is going through this now: I know it’s hard and it seems like it will never get better, like it will never end. But it will. I promise you. Be strong. https://t.co/bnVRNBtblW — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 11, 2017