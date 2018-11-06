Burger King and McDonald’s are feuding over Kanye West and it’s tearing America apart.

Kanye West has been going through a lot lately.
Between hugging Trump, ranting about trump, ranting to Trump, deciding to step away from politics, and donating $200,000 to a democratic Chicago mayoral candidate, he's been busy.
On Sunday, West decided to post a seemingly less controversial opinion on Twitter.
Considering Donald Trump is also shamelessly a huge fan of fast food, it still seems like a low key endorsement.
Twitter, of course, had a lot to say about Kanye's confession of love to the infamous Golden Arches. Apparently, money can't buy literal taste.
Luckily for our entertainment, Burger King decided to get in on the debate and troll Kanye themselves.
Damn, Burger King.
While it's true that there isn't a single fast food restaurant that is good for you, at least we have one that is good at throwing shade.