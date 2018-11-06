Burger King and McDonald’s are feuding over Kanye West and it’s tearing America apart.

Kanye West has been going through a lot lately.

Between hugging Trump, ranting about trump, ranting to Trump, deciding to step away from politics, and donating $200,000 to a democratic Chicago mayoral candidate, he's been busy.

On Sunday, West decided to post a seemingly less controversial opinion on Twitter.

McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2018

Considering Donald Trump is also shamelessly a huge fan of fast food, it still seems like a low key endorsement.

Twitter, of course, had a lot to say about Kanye's confession of love to the infamous Golden Arches. Apparently, money can't buy literal taste.