Burger King the latest brand to pull ‘racist’ commercial. Have it your way?

Burger King has pulled a recent ad after it came under fire for being racially insensitive towards Asian customers. Naturally, as with any backlash towards a brand, the statement they issued in response sparked an online dialogue between people with dramatically different interpretations of the ad.

The ad itself shows customers eating a new "Vietnamese Sweet Chili Tender Crisp Burger" with gigantic oversized chopsticks. The Instagram caption for the ad read: Take your taste buds all the way to Ho Chi Minh City.

Many of the detractors of the ad felt the use of the large chopsticks was meant as a visual punchline mocking Asian food customs.

So this is the new Burger King ad for a “Vietnamese” burger ok coolcoolcoolcoolcool CHOPSTICKS R HILARIOUS right omg etc 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/zVD8CN04Wc — 마리아. Maria. (@mariahmocarey) April 4, 2019

This is how Asians eeeeeeeat — 마리아. Maria. (@mariahmocarey) April 4, 2019

Orientalism is harmless funnnn — 마리아. Maria. (@mariahmocarey) April 4, 2019