Burger King the latest brand to pull ‘racist’ commercial. Have it your way?

Burger King has pulled a recent ad after it came under fire for being racially insensitive towards Asian customers. Naturally, as with any backlash towards a brand, the statement they issued in response sparked an online dialogue between people with dramatically different interpretations of the ad.
The ad itself shows customers eating a new "Vietnamese Sweet Chili Tender Crisp Burger" with gigantic oversized chopsticks. The Instagram caption for the ad read: Take your taste buds all the way to Ho Chi Minh City.
Many of the detractors of the ad felt the use of the large chopsticks was meant as a visual punchline mocking Asian food customs.
People quickly started tagging the Burger King creative team and demanding they address the racially insensitive ad.
Not long after, Burger King opted to remove the ad and issued an official apology statement.
"The ad in question is insensitive and does not reflect our brand values regarding diversity and inclusion," a spokeswoman for the company said.
Of course, not everyone was offended by it, and many Twitter users found the whole ordeal confusing.
It's worth noticing though, that the people most confused by how it could be construed as hacky racism are white people, and the ad was lazy marketing regardless. Either way, it's off the internet now and they're on to the next concept.