Burger King royally trolls the President. Have it your way!

Gillette might have won this week's Corporate Wokeness Award with its hot take that men shouldn't be mean, but Burger King has waded into the battle for retweets with a take on how the president is a stupid idiot who can't spell.

On Monday night, President Trump hosted the Clemson University Tigers to punish honor them for winning the NCAA championship. With White House staff of furlough because of the government shutdown, Trump paid for the meal himself, and the supposed billionaire opted for fast food burgers.

I'm sorry—I mean, "hamberders."

From the mastermind behind "covfefe" came "hamberders," a misspelling of "hamburgers."

It is understandable that the president would misspell something like his wife's name, but he really should know how to spell the true love of his life.

Berder Burger King mocked President Hamberders with a tweet of their own.