Busy Philipps responds to Seth Rogen cutting off James Franco over ‘sexual misconduct.’

If you don't know Busy Philipps from her current body of work, then it's likely you'd recognize her from Freaks and Geeks, where she rose to fame alongside James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel and Linda Cardellini.

Well, after their collective rise to fame, Franco and Rogen's friendship notoriously grew into a series of movies and collaborations.

However, amidst a growing number of sexual misconduct allegations against Franco, Rogen recently said he'll no longer be working with the former friend and co-star.