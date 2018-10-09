Busy Phillips accuses James Franco of assaulting her on ‘Freaks & Geeks’ set.

Keeping up with this season's fun and flirty trend of famous men hardcore disappointing women everywhere, actress Busy Philipps, 39, has just accused actor James Franco, 40, of assault in her upcoming memoir, "This Will Only Hurt a Little."

According to Philipps, Franco was "a fucking bully" on the set of the cult teen classic Judd Apatow breakout show, "Freaks and Geeks," where Philipps played Franco's on-and-off again girlfriend. Philipps' account describes the assault taking place while filming a scene for the show during which Philipps had been instructed to push Franco's chest.

Apparently Franco had not been told about the direction for Philipps to shove him, and he was not pleased. He immediately broke character and began to yell irrationally. Philipps recalled, "He grabbed both my arms and screamed in my face, ‘DON’T EVER TOUCH ME AGAIN!’” She added, "And he threw me to the ground. Flat on my back. Wind knocked out of me.” Because, you know, that's a totally justified and mature reaction to your scene partner just following the rules of the director.