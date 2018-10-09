Busy Phillips accuses James Franco of assaulting her on ‘Freaks & Geeks’ set.

Keeping up with this season's fun and flirty trend of famous men hardcore disappointing women everywhere, actress Busy Philipps, 39, has just accused actor James Franco, 40, of assault in her upcoming memoir, "This Will Only Hurt a Little."
According to Philipps, Franco was "a fucking bully" on the set of the cult teen classic Judd Apatow breakout show, "Freaks and Geeks," where Philipps played Franco's on-and-off again girlfriend. Philipps' account describes the assault taking place while filming a scene for the show during which Philipps had been instructed to push Franco's chest.
Apparently Franco had not been told about the direction for Philipps to shove him, and he was not pleased. He immediately broke character and began to yell irrationally. Philipps recalled, "He grabbed both my arms and screamed in my face, ‘DON’T EVER TOUCH ME AGAIN!’” She added, "And he threw me to the ground. Flat on my back. Wind knocked out of me.” Because, you know, that's a totally justified and mature reaction to your scene partner just following the rules of the director.
After Franco threw her to the ground and humiliated her at her job, Philipps said she cried to co-star Linda Cardellini. Cardellini advised Philipps to report the incident to her manager. However, Phillipps decided against reporting it when Franco was forced to apologize to her the next day by the show's director and producers.
Aside from Franco's forced apology, Phillips remembers that there was no other formal discussion or punishment for the assault on set and Franco never had to face further consequences.
Of course, this isn't the first time Franco has been accused of misconduct as earlier this year, five women's accounts of sexually inappropriate behavior by Franco emerged awhile he was seen accepting a Golden Globe and wearing a "Time's Up" pin. From forced oral sex to exploitative work environments, Franco denied all the accusations, but has chosen not to actively negate his accuser's voices. He told Stephen Colbert, "the things that I’ve heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice, because they didn’t have a voice for so long. I don’t want to shut them down in any way. I think it’s a good thing and I support it."
Guess we'll just have to wait and see how he responds to this one. We're here for you, Busy.