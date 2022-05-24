20 people share something they bought in 2020 that is now collecting dust.

While the pandemic rages on, who can forget that weirdly optimistic time in 2020 when we all vowed to become a Spartan level athlete or a blacksmith? Whatever your failed hobby, there was probably some equipment that went with it!
So when a Reddit user asked "What did you buy during the pandemic that is now collecting dust?" the answer came raining down from the internet heavens.
My pasta maker/roller. Used it once, made a mess and now it sits proudly in the back of my pantry. - ChefSandman
I bought yarn, knitting needles and crochet hooks with the intention to make a blanket. I started and thought that was too hard so I decided to make a scarf instead. I crocheted about a 12in rectangle and never picked it up again. - 227743
I was cleaning out my bathroom and realized I somehow acquired 3 bottles of rubbing alcohol. I asked my husband why and how we ended up with these. He reminded me during the early days of the pandemic there was no hand sanitizer because people were hoarding it so he made a batch of diy rubbing alcohol sanitizer to get us through. - Canonconstructor