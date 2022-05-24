20 people share something they bought in 2020 that is now collecting dust.

Impulse shopping: for our guilty pleasures and most unrealistic dreams of self-improvement.

While the pandemic rages on, who can forget that weirdly optimistic time in 2020 when we all vowed to become a Spartan level athlete or a blacksmith? Whatever your failed hobby, there was probably some equipment that went with it!

So when a Reddit user asked "What did you buy during the pandemic that is now collecting dust?" the answer came raining down from the internet heavens.

My pasta maker/roller. Used it once, made a mess and now it sits proudly in the back of my pantry. - ChefSandman

I bought yarn, knitting needles and crochet hooks with the intention to make a blanket. I started and thought that was too hard so I decided to make a scarf instead. I crocheted about a 12in rectangle and never picked it up again. - 227743

