Rep. Ted Lieu playing Candace Owens her own Hitler comments is now a meme for me everyone with receipts.

You know that things are well and good when the Republicans' expert witness in a hearing about the rise of white nationalism and hate crimes is Candace Owens, a glorified YouTuber cited in a recent mass murderer's manifesto.

Congressman Ted Lieu, Democrat from California, took the opportunity to introduce some of Owens' greatest hits into the Congressional record, which include a hot take about Hitler.

.@RepTedLieu plays recording of Candace Owens: "I don't know Ms. Owens. I'm not going to characterize her. I'm going to let her own words do the talking. So, I'm going to play for you the first 30 seconds of a statement she made about Adolf Hitler." pic.twitter.com/xiilLBUIwF — CSPAN (@cspan) April 9, 2019

"If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay fine. The problem is ... he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German," she said all the way back in February.

Owens was not happy to hear her own words, as said by her, insisting that the exact recording has been taken out of context, and that she's not a Nazi, she's just an idiot.

Lieu's move of pulling out his phone and rolling the clip instantly inspired a meme.