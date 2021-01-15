Capitol rioter shared evidence of his crimes in email to 'Nice FBI Lady.'

Congratulations to this criminal on going from crashing the halls of Congress to being inducted into the Self-Own Hall of Fame.

Court documents reveal that a Chicago-area man who invaded Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office along with "Lectern Guy" emailed videos of his crimes to an FBI agent who wasn't even in disguise. The email said: "Hello there, Nice FBI Lady. Here are the links to the videos."

On January 5th, 40-year-old Kevin Lyons posted on Instagram a map of his 11 hour drive from Chicago to DC with the caption, "I refuse to tell my children that I sat back and did nothing. I'm heading to DC to STOP THE STEAL!" On the day of the riots, he posted a pic outside of Pelosi's office, writing, "WHOS HOUSE?!?!? OUR HOUSE!!!"