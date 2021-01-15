Someecards Logo
Capitol rioter shared evidence of his crimes in email to 'Nice FBI Lady.'

Orli Matlow
Jan 15, 2021 | 6:04 PM

Congratulations to this criminal on going from crashing the halls of Congress to being inducted into the Self-Own Hall of Fame.

Court documents reveal that a Chicago-area man who invaded Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office along with "Lectern Guy" emailed videos of his crimes to an FBI agent who wasn't even in disguise. The email said: "Hello there, Nice FBI Lady. Here are the links to the videos."

Chicago Police via Chicago Sun-Times

On January 5th, 40-year-old Kevin Lyons posted on Instagram a map of his 11 hour drive from Chicago to DC with the caption, "I refuse to tell my children that I sat back and did nothing. I'm heading to DC to STOP THE STEAL!" On the day of the riots, he posted a pic outside of Pelosi's office, writing, "WHOS HOUSE?!?!? OUR HOUSE!!!"

