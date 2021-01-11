10 posts that show 'how it started' vs. 'how it's going' for the Capitol rioters since the riot.

The world is still reeling from the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, and law enforcement and Democratic lawmakers are beginning to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Rioters are beginning to face consequences, quite possibly for the first times in their lives. These posts have gone viral on social media for succinctly summarizing the fallout from the insurrection.

1. Lectern Guy

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 36-year-old Adam Christian Johnson, the guy who smiled and waved for the cameras as he stole Speaker Pelosi's lectern during the riot, has been booked in Pinellas County Jail on three federal charges. Shaving his beard clearly wasn't the slam dunk disguise he thought it was.

2. Q Shirt "Come At Me Bro" Guy