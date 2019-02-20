Cara Delevingne and Jameela Jamil argued over 'fat-phobic misogynist' Karl Lagerfeld like adults.

On Tuesday, 85-year-old fashion mogul Karl Lagerfeld passed away in Paris. As with any celebrity death, the tributes immediately started pouring in for the Chanel creative director, who spent decades cultivating a name for himself in the fashion world.
However, not all of the tributes were positive, Lagerfeld had a pretty well-known history of racism, xenophobia, fat-phobia and misogyny. He openly spoke against accepting Syrian refugees, overtly said that fat women are unattractive and "the world doesn't want to see round women," and perpetuated white supremacy both in word and action.
So, despite how recent his death was, a handful of people overtly spoke against the praise of his legacy, one of them was Jameela Jamil, who shared an article decrying the ways Lagerfeld was oppressive.
"I'm glad somebody said it, Even if it is a little soon. A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn't be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon. Talented for sure, but not the best person," Jamil wrote.
As with all problematic people, famous or not, Lagerfeld obviously had those close to him that he treated with care. So, when Jamil posted her admonishment of the designer, the model and personal friend Cara Delevingne chimed in with her grieving perspective.
This resulted in the two women having a mature, respectful discussion where they expressed very different opinions on the man.
It started with Delevingne's plea for Jamil to not call him out so soon after his death.
The discussion continued with Delevingne admitting that she agrees with Jamil's critiques of the fashion world, but doesn't consider Lagerfeld a bad person.
Jamil responded by pointing out that Delevingne is white and thin and conventionally beautiful, thus one of the only demographics Lagerfeld wasn't cruel towards. She also responded with kindness, recognizing that Delevingne's personal grief is valid, while making her points about Lagerfeld's oppressive legacy.
The two ended their conversation in a very respectful manner, with Jamil holding fast to her convictions about calling out oppressors, and Delevingne expressing how grief makes this conversation difficult.
Since it's so rare to witness a respectful and kind conversation about such a sensitive topic, many were impressed with how both women conducted themselves.
It's great to see two powerful women discuss differing opinions in such an adult manner, hopefully it'll influence the rest of us in our online discourse.