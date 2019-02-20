Cara Delevingne and Jameela Jamil argued over 'fat-phobic misogynist' Karl Lagerfeld like adults.

On Tuesday, 85-year-old fashion mogul Karl Lagerfeld passed away in Paris. As with any celebrity death, the tributes immediately started pouring in for the Chanel creative director, who spent decades cultivating a name for himself in the fashion world.

Rest in peace, Karl. Love forever from your TeamKarl family. pic.twitter.com/8uSidZUhJm — KARL LAGERFELD (@KarlLagerfeld) February 19, 2019

However, not all of the tributes were positive, Lagerfeld had a pretty well-known history of racism, xenophobia, fat-phobia and misogyny. He openly spoke against accepting Syrian refugees, overtly said that fat women are unattractive and "the world doesn't want to see round women," and perpetuated white supremacy both in word and action.

So, despite how recent his death was, a handful of people overtly spoke against the praise of his legacy, one of them was Jameela Jamil, who shared an article decrying the ways Lagerfeld was oppressive.

I’m glad somebody said it. Even if it is a little soon. A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn’t be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon. Talented for sure, but not the best person. https://t.co/RK3Q9HilpP — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 19, 2019

"I'm glad somebody said it, Even if it is a little soon. A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn't be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon. Talented for sure, but not the best person," Jamil wrote.