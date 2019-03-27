Cardi B addresses resurfaced video where she admits to drugging and robbing people.

Cardi B has never been one to hold back when it comes to speaking her mind. The Bronx native prides herself in being real, honest, and unfiltered. Her 'what you see is what you get' attitude and larger than life personality are part of what have drawn so many fans to her. But a recent video from the rapper's Instagram Live channel resurfaced and a lot of people feel she went too far this time.
In the video, Cardi is going off on haters who think she doesn't deserve her success and awards, telling them about all the things she had to do in order to survive and ultimately get to where she is now. She says, "Ni**as must've forgot, my ni**a, the sh*t that I did to motherf*cking survive. I had to go strip. I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you wanna f**k me?' Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel. And I drugged ni**as up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do. Nothing was motherf**king handed to me, my ni**a. Nothing!”
People were less than pleased to hear Cardi talking about drugging and robbing people, even if it was a means of survival. The hashtag #SurvivingCardiB started trending on Twitter as everyone jumped in to give their two cents on the matter.
Being who she is, Cardi addressed the situation head on. She posted an explanation/apology that she wrote in her notes app and posted to Twitter, which is peak 2019. In the note she says, "I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my shit." She also notes, "I'm apart of a hip hop culture where you can talk about where you come from talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are."
Here is the full post:
Cardi posted a few other tweets that seem to imply that she won't let this controversy stop her from doing her thing.
It's hard to say where things will go from here. Will Cardi...B canceled? Okay, I will show myself out.