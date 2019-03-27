Cardi B addresses resurfaced video where she admits to drugging and robbing people.

Cardi B has never been one to hold back when it comes to speaking her mind. The Bronx native prides herself in being real, honest, and unfiltered. Her 'what you see is what you get' attitude and larger than life personality are part of what have drawn so many fans to her. But a recent video from the rapper's Instagram Live channel resurfaced and a lot of people feel she went too far this time.

In the video, Cardi is going off on haters who think she doesn't deserve her success and awards, telling them about all the things she had to do in order to survive and ultimately get to where she is now. She says, "Ni**as must've forgot, my ni**a, the sh*t that I did to motherf*cking survive. I had to go strip. I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you wanna f**k me?' Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel. And I drugged ni**as up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do. Nothing was motherf**king handed to me, my ni**a. Nothing!”

Rapper #CardiB admits to using sex to DRUG men and ROB them of their money. pic.twitter.com/vIYYP1fMfr — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) March 25, 2019

People were less than pleased to hear Cardi talking about drugging and robbing people, even if it was a means of survival. The hashtag #SurvivingCardiB started trending on Twitter as everyone jumped in to give their two cents on the matter.

Stand up people. It's time to cancel Cardi B. If she was a man she would have lost all her endorsements, radio play, Vegas residency, everything. She admitted to DRUGGING men. #TimesUp for women like her too. #SurvivingCardiB — Ashlee Watson (@LilMissShlee) March 27, 2019