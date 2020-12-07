Celebrities being tone-deaf during the pandemic is nothing new as Gal Gadot's celeb choir singing "Imagine" and Kim Kardashian's private island birthday party sparked serious social media outrage.Posting luxury vacation photos and videos on social media or urging people to socially distance and wear masks while sipping a cocktail in your mansion's pool with thirty rapid-tested guests isn't exactly the most sensitive stance, but that hasn't stopped celebrities from being clueless about class in 2020. While many Americans lost loved ones or are currently out of work or struggling financially, it seems wildly out-of-touch to publicly flaunt exorbitant wealth. Of course, people have the right to express joy or relish in their own hard work or success despite the overall state of the world, but social media sometimes isn't the best outlet to celebrate your life in the public eye.So, when Cardi B decided to take to Twitter this weekend to ask fans whether or not she should by an $88,000 purse, it seemed like a surreal joke at first. Considering that purse costs more than most American households made all year, it was a deeply unrelatable and divisive question.Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020 Of course, people were quick to call her out: Twitter Cardi. Pls stop sis. I beg of you. We’re in a pandemic with high unemployment and ppl in food lines. Do not compare ppl finding a lil joy in a $500 gaming system and you talking about a purse that costs more than the avg family makes in a year. Log off and stop being goofy. https://t.co/igxseiZpt1— Bath & Bella Works 🚿🕯🛁 (@brownandbella) December 7, 2020 me but debating if i should buy food or have sleep for dinner https://t.co/OfvxR4iac8— becca (@donotatmeok) December 7, 2020 Cardi we not rich, we don’t know https://t.co/BKrdgBkcVY— Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) December 7, 2020 Posing this question to fans in the midst of a global pandemic with rampant job loss is extremely tone-deaf. https://t.co/UTOVShhPSX— kevikev (@KevCoke6) December 6, 2020 TwitterInstead of apologizing, though, Cardi defended her potential purchase with proof of her 2020 donations: TwitterAlso I donated a million dollars to fans thru cashapp 2 months ago https://t.co/XF9sAjWIuz— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020 Wait also .... https://t.co/9LpZEMQXNv pic.twitter.com/o3PQvBiZs5— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020 TwitterThen, she started a challenge:Okay let’s do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much ...Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too.I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well.LETS START NOW!— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020 Still, the general opinion was that the original tweet was still inexcusable:It doesn't matter how much money you give away, tweeting about buying an $88,000 purse in the midst of a pandemic where people are skipping meals and terrified that they'll be evicted, is deeply insensitive and unnecessary. She chose to tweet it out. https://t.co/eaaVrggqPn— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 7, 2020 Eventually, she kind of apologized? TwitterAnd as for the status of the purse purchase: Twitter