Cardi B posts final warning in response to Tomi Lahren’s tweet about 21 Savage.

Cardi B has had it up to here with Tomi Lahren aka Termy Lerman's neo-nazi Barbie nonsense.

Just a week ago, Lahren came for Cardi B on Twitter after the rapper suggested Trump supporters work for free during the government shut down to show their allegiance.

mAkE aMeRicA GrEaT AgAIn ! Headass pic.twitter.com/JHuuVmvbdE — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 19, 2019

Lahren responded by insulting Cardi B's intelligence, and claiming the singer's endorsement is a bad look for Democrats.

Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 17, 2019

Well, it didn't take long for Cardi B to put Tomato Lemon on notice with a warning.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Apparently, Cardi B's words didn't fully sink in, because Lahren tried the singer again when she smugly tweeted about rapper 21 Savage getting arrested by ICE. In a move proving herself the ultimate white woman nightmare, Lahren ad-libbed the lyrics to 21 Savage's "Bank Account" to communicate her MAGA dream.