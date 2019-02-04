Cardi B posts final warning in response to Tomi Lahren’s tweet about 21 Savage.

Cardi B has had it up to here with Tomi Lahren aka Termy Lerman's neo-nazi Barbie nonsense.
Just a week ago, Lahren came for Cardi B on Twitter after the rapper suggested Trump supporters work for free during the government shut down to show their allegiance.
Lahren responded by insulting Cardi B's intelligence, and claiming the singer's endorsement is a bad look for Democrats.
Well, it didn't take long for Cardi B to put Tomato Lemon on notice with a warning.
Apparently, Cardi B's words didn't fully sink in, because Lahren tried the singer again when she smugly tweeted about rapper 21 Savage getting arrested by ICE. In a move proving herself the ultimate white woman nightmare, Lahren ad-libbed the lyrics to 21 Savage's "Bank Account" to communicate her MAGA dream.
This smug display of callousness towards possible deportation was NOT putting Lomein on Cardi B's good list. So, in a move of grace, the rapper issued one last warning, lest Lahren get dogwalked into oblivion.
This exchange has done nothing if not spark the imagination and hopes and dreams of people on Twitter everywhere. Imagining a fight between Hitler Bratz doll and Cardi B sounds like the ultimate modern American gladiator experience.
A lot of us are ready for the inevitable to happen sooner rather than later.
If anyone needs to get walked right about now, it's Tommy Layman.