Cardi B's rant about the government shutdown threw the US Senate into a frenzy. We like it like that.

Cardi B took to Instagram to slam the government shutdown, and it's more illuminating that any cable news talking head or newspaper article.
"I just wanna remind you that it's been a little bit over three weeks," she says straight to the camera. "Trump is now ordering ... federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid. ... This is serious. Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a ... wall."
The things got hilariously profane.
She said:
Now, I don’t want to hear y’all motherf*ckers talking about oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days. Yeah, bitch, for health care. So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches could go check your pussy in the gynecologist with no motherf*cking problem.
The Democratic caucus in the Senate was on board with the message of the video, but not so much the language.
Extremely Online Senators Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Chris Murphy of Connecticut wondered aloud whether to retweet or not to retweet...that is the question.
The suspense was killing us, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer got involved.
The senators ultimately decided not to retweet the profanity, with Schatz explaining that it "wouldn't be senatorial." It would, however, be presidential.
Democrats are working hard to rise to the level of their colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Twitter game. She literally taught a class.
Cardi B was mystified that the Instagram video was as big as a hit as it was, publicly asking, "Why am I trending?"
As soon as the government is back in business and people get their paychecks, we need to organize for the future America deserves: a Schoolhouse Rock reboot starring Cardi B.