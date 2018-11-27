Cardi B responds to Jameela Jamil saying she hopes she sh*ts her pants. Now we’re all sh*tting our pants.

The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil has fast become one of my personal favorites, not only due to her acting abilities, but her consistent decision to speak out about body image, and how our culture's obsession with female thinness encourages eating disorders.
In the past, Jamil has targeted the Kardashians for the ways they push damaging diet products and ideals of impossible beauty.
Just yesterday, Jamil named and shamed a handful of celebrities who are pushing harmful detox teas, saying she hopes they "shit their pants" in public, just like the young girls who use those teas.
She went on to share more extensively just how harmful laxatives are to your digestive system, and how the spectacle of rich female celebrities pushing these teas for cash is downright predatory and dangerous.
Well, in the middle of these call-outs, Buzzfeed apparently called Cardi B to see if she had any comments about the pants-shitting critique.
At first, Cardi B didn't respond, and Jamil joked about the absurdity of a hypothetical exchange.
However, despite initial silence, Cardi B eventually responded in a comment on the Buzzfeed Seasoned page where she joked about not needing to shit her pants, because there are a plethora of other places to shit.
While Cardi's response was funny and fitting given the conversation, Jamil still took the time to shut down the joking and circle the dialogue back to the real issue at hand: selling body dysmorphia for cash.
She then directed readers towards a general practitioner who has witnessed all of the harmful side effects of these detox teas.
Jamil then added her own personal experience with eating disorders, and how consuming these products as a young woman has wreaked long-term havoc on her digestive system.
Jamil is NOT here to play when it comes to eating disorders, and I love that about her. It's refreshing to see celebrities use their platforms for transparency and honest dialogue.