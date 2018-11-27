Cardi B responds to Jameela Jamil saying she hopes she sh*ts her pants. Now we’re all sh*tting our pants.

The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil has fast become one of my personal favorites, not only due to her acting abilities, but her consistent decision to speak out about body image, and how our culture's obsession with female thinness encourages eating disorders.

In the past, Jamil has targeted the Kardashians for the ways they push damaging diet products and ideals of impossible beauty.

No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zDPN1T8sBM — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

Just yesterday, Jamil named and shamed a handful of celebrities who are pushing harmful detox teas, saying she hopes they "shit their pants" in public, just like the young girls who use those teas.

Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons you bloody liars. pic.twitter.com/2wes19cJdb — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018

They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY pic.twitter.com/OhmTjjWVOp — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 24, 2018

Oh my god you guys! This product that must also come with a personal trainer, a dietician and a plastic surgeon is on sale! All those things in one case of non FDA approved dog shit! fabulous! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/a9Qxu9jgxU — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 23, 2018

She went on to share more extensively just how harmful laxatives are to your digestive system, and how the spectacle of rich female celebrities pushing these teas for cash is downright predatory and dangerous.